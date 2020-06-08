Peaceful protests continue, no end in sight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ten days and counting. The crowd is smaller, but it’s still showing up.

About 75 people protested on the Allen County Courthouse lawn Sunday, protesting the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, as well as other reports of police brutality against African Americans nationwide.

Demonstrators told the Journal Gazette they plan to continue the daily protests – which have been peaceful and chaos-free except for the first couple of days of demonstrations – until they feel they’ve been heard.

Protesters are calling for local police reforms, including citizen-based anti-racism training and ways to weed out racist police officers.