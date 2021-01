PBS Fort Wayne and Premier Bank team up to support Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): PBS Fort Wayne President & General Manager Bruce Haines was joined by Premier Bank Fort Wayne Market President Gregory Allen presented a check to Community Harvest Food Bank President Carmen Cumberland which will be able to provide meals for 4,020 area residents.

During the December 2020 Pledge Drive, PBS Fort Wayne partnered with Premier Bank to create special pledge challenge. For every donation made to PBS Fort Wayne from November 18 through December 31, 2020, Premier Bank pledged to donate four meals for those in need.