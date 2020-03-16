Paulding-Putnam Electric Co-Op suspends disconnections due to COVID-19

PAULDING, Oh. (WOWO): Paulding-Putnam Electric Co-Op will not be disconnecting residents for non-payment to help with concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. PPEC’s office and drive-thru window will also be closed to the public indefinitely.

The company said the move is to protect the safety of members and ensure families will have electric service so they can focus on staying healthy. It is not yet clear how long the temporary suspension of disconnections or office closure will last.

Members can still pay PPEC electric bills by phone, mail, drop box, or online via SmartHub, which is accessible by mobile app or at www.PPEC.coop. To pay by phone, members should call PPEC’s toll-free payment number at 888-220-6482.

If you are affected by special circumstances related to COVID-19, please call PPEC’s office at 800-686-2357. The cooperative understands the stress put on its members during this time and is willing to work with those who call.

PPEC is enforcing the following preventative measures effective immediately and until further notice to help protect employees and the communities it serves: