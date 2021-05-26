Paulding County Sheriff looking for suspect in truck theft

PAULDING, Oh. (WOWO): Paulding County Sheriff Jason landers tells WOWO News that his department is looking for the man who stole a pickup truck from in front of a manufacturing plant northwest of the Village of Paulding.

The truck was stolen from the parking lot at Spartech early Wednesday morning according to Landers. The suspect was caught on video and is described as a white male with a heavy build, light brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information as to the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department at (419) 399-3791