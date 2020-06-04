Paulding County Ohio manufacturing plant adding up to 40 full time jobs

PAULDING, Oh. (WOWO): Up to 40 full time positions may be added as Spartech expands their Paulding operation.

Citing teamwork and ingenuity – Spartech has rebounded from the economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic – and now the plant, which employs 100, needs 20 and possibly up to 40 additional workers.

Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly reports that Plant Manager Gary Buckland says the plastics manufacturer has gone from laying off half of the workforce to needing the additional help because they’ve converted all three production lines to make acrylic shields to help with safety amid COVID-19.

Normally, Spartech produces heavy gauge color sheets for shower surrounds and John Deere Tractor rooftops. Defying some naysayers, who believed the plant couldn’t convert from color products to clear, Buckland said a few conference calls and about a week’s worth of adjustments led to the ability to produce the clear shields.