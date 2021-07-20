Paulding County officials searching for missing man and stolen vehicle

PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man and a stolen vehicle, and the two may be connected.

Clay Dockery, 21, has been reported missing. He has the mentality of a 12-year-old and has difficulty communicating with others. He has dark hair and eyes, is 5’10” tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Dockery also wears glasses and has two tattoos: a banjo on his right shoulder and praying hands on his left shoulder.

Officials say Dockery could be driving the stolen vehicle, which is a maroon 2007 Honda Pilot with Ohio license number GBV5809. The SUV was reported stolen Monday at around 3 p.m.

If you have any information, call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791.