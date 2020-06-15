Paulding County man seriously injured after his car hits a house

By
Brian Davis
-

OAKWOOD, Oh. (WOWO): A Paulding County man was seriously injured in a one vehicle crash just after 10:00 this morning.

Lt. Jon Gray says Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash that happened after a car driven by 20 year old Anthony Baxter of Payne drove off the right side of State Route 66 just south of County Road 166, north of Oakwood, and struck a house.

Baxter was trapped in his vehicle, and had to be extricated by Firefighters before he was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries. Nobody in the house, which sustained visible structural damage, was injured.

Alcohol and drug use are suspected to be factors in the crash.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here