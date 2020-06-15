Paulding County man seriously injured after his car hits a house

OAKWOOD, Oh. (WOWO): A Paulding County man was seriously injured in a one vehicle crash just after 10:00 this morning.

Lt. Jon Gray says Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash that happened after a car driven by 20 year old Anthony Baxter of Payne drove off the right side of State Route 66 just south of County Road 166, north of Oakwood, and struck a house.

Baxter was trapped in his vehicle, and had to be extricated by Firefighters before he was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries. Nobody in the house, which sustained visible structural damage, was injured.

Alcohol and drug use are suspected to be factors in the crash.