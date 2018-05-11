Paulding County man arrested for killing grandson

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 73-year-old man for fatally shooting his grandson Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a home in rural Oakwood a few minutes past 9:30pm and found 19-year-old Evan Holcombe dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. After an investigation, 73-year-old William Miller II was arrested on one felony count of Murder. The two had lived together at the home.

Miller was booked at the Paulding County Jail and will make his first court appearance Monday morning.