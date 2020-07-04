Paulding County Fire Departments respond to storage facility blaze

PAULDING, OH (WOWO): Several Paulding County Fire Departments responded at about 7:30 PM to a report of a fire in at the S&H Storage facility just west of downtown Paulding.

The Paulding Fire Department was first on scene, and discovered that a stand-alone building in the middle of the complex had an active fire inside. Departments from Antwerp, Payne and Cecil were called for automatic mutual aid, due to the nature of the facility, according to officials.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and is believed by fire officials to be electrical in origin. Nobody was injured, and none of the adjacent buildings were damaged in the blaze, which did moderate damage to the building it was contained in.

Officials credited the fast response and coordinated effort of the firefighters in 90 plus degree heat for keeping the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings, nearby residences and a large grain elevator.