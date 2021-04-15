Paulding County Crash leaves one dead

PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO): A late Wednesday morning traffic crash on a major highway just north of the Village of Paulding in rural Paulding County has left one person dead.

Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded just before 11:30 to the crash on U.S. 127 between the north side of Paulding and State Route 111. Officials say a semi driven by a Dayton, Ohio man was southbound on U.S. 127 and began to make a right turn County Road 176 when his vehicle became stuck in some low-hanging telephone lines.

54-year-old Vance Campbell of Wauseon saw what happened and got out of his vehicle to help remove the lines from the semi. He was standing on the trailer when another semi, driven by a 40-year-old Wauseon man, hit the lines while heading southbound.

Campbell was killed. The crash remains under investigation.