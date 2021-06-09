Patriotic Pops tickets available today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne summer tradition makes its return later this month.

Tickets become available at the Parkview Field Box Office this morning for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Patriotic Pops concert, which will feature music from acclaimed composers like John Philip Sousa, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and John Williams.

It’s the first big public concert for “The Phil” since the pandemic canceled last year’s performances.

Patriotic Pops is set for June 26th at 8:30pm at Parkview Field, and general admission tickets are free. Fireworks will accompany the show.