Pat Miller with Honor Flight President, Cathy Berkshire – 75th Annual Penny Pitch Recipient

By
Heather Starr
-

Pat Miller speaks with Cathy Berkshire, president of the Honor Flight and the 75th Annual Penny Pitch Recipient. Make sure to listen to wowo.com for all things Penny Pitch.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here