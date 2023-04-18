Pat Miller & Philip Wegmann – RCP

Pat Miller has his weekly chat with Real Clear Politics’, Philip Wegmann. They touch base on the new Bud Light campaign and money lost as well as Niki Haley and before Biden can “negotiate” republicans need to finish negotiating with themselves.
