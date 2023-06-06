Pat Miller & Madison Lyon

Pat Miller speaks with Development and volunteer coordinator for Healthier Moms and Babies, Madison Lyon. They talk about the current baby drive here are place you can drop off donations.
ACPL Aboite Branch-5630 Coventry Ln.
ACPL Hessen Cassel Branch-3030 E. Paulding Rd.
ACPL Main Branch Children’s Services-900 Library Plaza
Barrett McNagny LLP-215 E Berry St.
Bull Dog Means Business-6415 Mutual Dr.
Century 21-2928 E Dupont Rd.
Citizens Square-200 E Berry St.
Community Learning Center-401 E Diamond St. Kendallville
Edward Jones-14413 Illinois Rd. Suite E
Flawless + Hep.cat Boutique-10812 Coldwater Rd. Suite 300
goodMRKT-4130 W Jefferson Blvd.
Hale Family Dentistry-4116 E State Blvd.
IUFW-2700 S. Lafayette St. Suite 200
Klinger Family Dentistry-9405 Illinois Rd.
MKM Architecture-119 W Wayne St.
Noble County Public Library-East Main St. Albion
Old National Bank-9898 Illinois Rd.
Old National Bank-10140 Lima Rd.
Old National Bank-6430 W Jefferson Blvd.
Old National Bank-116 E Berry St.
OrangeTheory Fitness-1034 S Thomas Rd. #105
OrangeTheory Fitness Fort Wayne North-1517 W Dupont Rd.
ProFed-6105 Constitution Dr.
ProFed-1551 W Dupont Rd.
ProFed-6820 S. Hanna St.
ProFed-1710 St. Joe River Dr.
ProFed-6448 Stellhorn Rd.
ProFed-10601 Tonkel Road.
Sweetwater-5501 US-30 West.
The Find-133 W Wayne St.
Trinity English Church-450 W Washington Blvd.
Visit Fort Wayne-927 S. Harrison St.
YMCA Central-1020 Barr St.
YMCA Jackson R. Lehman Family-5680 YMCA Park Dr.
YMCA Jorgenson-10313 Aboite Center Rd.
YMCA Parkview-10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd.
YMCA Skyline-838 S Harrison St.