Pat Miller & Laurie Brumbaugh

By
Amy Nicola
-

Pat Miller speaks with the Senior Vice President of The Rescue Mission, Laurie Brumbaugh. They speak about the mission and the upcoming Gala on Friday evening. For more information on the event and the silent auction visit fwrm.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here