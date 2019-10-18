Passing firefighters deal with garage fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department tells WOWO News that firefighters were on their way to respond to a minor car crash at about 8:45pm Thursday when they drove right past a detached garage at 1611 Spring Street that was fully engulfed in flames.

They turned around and got to the scene at about the same time 911 was called and were able to tackle the blaze within 15 minutes, keeping it from spreading to other nearby buildings. They had to work around a downed power line that had been burned by the fire, which did heavy damage to the garage and melted some siding on nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported. Another FWFD engine was sent to respond to the crash while firefighters handled the fire.