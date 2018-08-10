Passenger ejected from vehicle during crash in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was airlifted to a local hospital Thursday after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash.

Police were called to 900 W south of US 20 around 10:15 a.m. Thursday in reference to a crash with injuries.

An investigation revealed a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on 900 W from US 20 when the vehicle started sliding on the gravel road and struck a tree.

The passenger of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected during the crash. She sustained undisclosed injuries and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) by helicopter.

The driver also sustained injuries and was transported to PRMC by EMS.

The crash is still under investigation.