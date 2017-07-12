Parview Health recognized as Most Wired health system

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Parkview Health has been recognized by the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Health Forum as a Most Wired health system.

Most Wired hospitals use smart phones, telehealth and remote monitoring to create more ways for patients to access health care services and capture health information.

Parkview Health is one of 15 hospitals and health systems in Indiana to be named Most Wired in 2017, and this is Parkview Health’s fourth consecutive year in the ranking.

“The Most Wired hospitals are using every available technology option to create more ways to reach their patients in order to provide access to care,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack in a press release. “They are transforming care delivery, investing in new delivery models in order to improve quality, provide access and control costs.”

HeathCare’s Most Wired survey was conducted between January, 15 and March, 15 2017 and is published annually by Hospitals & Health Networks (H&HN).