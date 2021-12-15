Party supply company Shindigz temporarily closes its doors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A northeast Indiana party supply company with a long history has suspended operations.

Shindigz, in a message posted online Wednesday, informed customers that “due to the impact of Covid on our business and an unforeseen financing issue with our bank, we are sadly forced to temporarily suspend operations.” It noted that best efforts were being made to fill existing orders.

Employees of the company told ABC21 they learned of the closure Wednesday morning, and the company headquarters was closed when a reporter stopped by. A call to one of the owners was abruptly ended by the person on the other end of the line.

In 2018, the company announced it would move to downtown Fort Wayne, with the purchase of the five-story Harrison Place building and relocation of its headquarters. “We believe in the momentum and growth taking place in downtown Fort Wayne and in its ability to positively impact our growth goals and talent needs,” CEO Dan Haight said at that time.

Shindigz maintained a facility in South Whitley, where the company was founded nearly a century ago, and in 2019 announced plans to expand and add new jobs there.

Shep and Wendy Moyle own the privately held company, which employs several hundred people in Allen and Whitley counties. It’s website describes it as a “family-owned (no Wall Street, big corporate stuff here)” dedicated to “Making Life More Fun!”

This is a developing story.