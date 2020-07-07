Parkview updates visitor restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/Press Release): Parkview Health will now allow one visitor per patient in a limited number of hospital units, the healthcare network announced today, saying the updated policy “includes precautionary measures for the safety of all patients, guests, and co-workers.”

“We recognize how difficult it has been for many of our patients to receive care away from their loved ones,” said chief quality and safety officer Jeffrey Boord. “While visitation remains limited, we anticipate these changes will make a positive impact on the well-being of many patients and their loved ones. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation to keep our facilities safe so we can continue caring for our communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Starting today, visitors will be permitted in the below hospital areas:

· Hospital inpatient units: One adult visitor per patient, with visiting hours for these units limited from 2-8 p.m. daily

· Emergency Departments: One adult visitor per patient

· Family Birthing Centers: One adult visitor per patient for the duration of their stay

· Pediatric inpatients: Up to two parents or guardians for the duration of their stay

· Inpatient and outpatient procedures: One adult visitor per patient

· Lab and radiology: One adult visitor per patient

No visitors will be permitted for hospital patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. Exceptions may be granted for end-of-life situations on a case-by-case basis.

Some Parkview facilities will continue following a no-visitor policy, including:

· Parkview Behavioral Health Institute

· Parkview Cancer Institute

· Parkview Ortho Hospital

· Parkview Physicians Group offices

· FirstCare Walk-In Clinics