Parkview to train on “mass casualty” event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne hospitals will be simulating the response to a mass casualty incident tomorrow morning.

The staff of Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Hospital Randallia will be simulating their response to a mass casualty incident as part of their teams’ emergency preparedness efforts, according to director of emergency preparedness Mike Eckroth.

“As we’ve looked at events in Orlando, Boston, and close to home in Dayton, we want to be ready to handle a mass medical need in the community,” Eckroth tells WOWO News. “We want to make sure our staff is comfortable and confident to deliver on those plans, and that we can take care of our community in a time of need.”

The exercise runs from 5am to 9am and, while it won’t impact patients or visitors, there will be a “significant” amount of public safety and emergency response personnel on the scene.