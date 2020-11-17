Parkview Health to be among first sites to store COVID-19 vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne hospital will be among the first to receive and store doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Parkview Health is in the planning process of storing the Pfizer version of the vaccine, according to the Journal Gazette.

The pharmaceutical company is expected to submit for emergency use authorization from the federal government as early as this week, and Parkview’s Fort Wayne location is one of the five Indiana hospitals designated as “pilot sites” capable of storing the vaccine at the super cold temperatures necessary.

Other sites include hospitals in Indianapolis, Evansville, Munster, and Jeffersonville.