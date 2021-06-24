Parkview moving COVID-19 vaccine clinic to new location on July 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health will move its COVID-19 vaccination clinic on July 1.

The clinic, which is currently operating at the Parkview Mirro Center, will move to Building C at 3718 New Vision Drive on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus.

“We are extremely proud of all that our vaccine clinic team has accomplished at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, providing more than 130,000 shots since we opened the clinic on Dec. 14,” said Michelle Charles, vice president, nursing informatics, Parkview Health. “As vaccination rates slow, we are moving to a location that will better fit our needs. We’re also partnering with organizations throughout the area to provide pop-up clinics, creating greater access to vaccines and protecting more people in our community.”

Clinic hours are subject to change, with updates posted here.

The upcoming schedule for the New Vision clinic, which offers the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older:

Thursday, July 1: 3-7 p.m.

Closed July 2-5

Tuesday, July 6: 3-7 p.m.

Closed July 7-8

Friday, July 9: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, July 10: 8 a.m.-noon

The schedule effective July 12:

Mondays: 3-7 p.m.

Fridays: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon

Appointments are encouraged and can be made here or by call 211. Walk-in appointments are subject to availability during clinic hours.