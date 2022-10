FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett will retire at the end of the year, after serving in the role for 16 years.

In that time, the health system has grow from 50 providers and 6,300 co-workers to more than 1,000 providers and 14,000 co-workers.

The Parkview Health Board of Directors has announced that Rick Henvey, president of healthcare operations, will take over as CEO in January.