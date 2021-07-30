Parkview Health to hold career fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re looking to start a career in healthcare, Parkview Health in Fort Wayne is hiring.

The healthcare provider will be holding a career fair focusing on support services roles like food services, housekeeping, warehouse work, public safety, pharmacy techs, and dietitian openings on Wednesday, August 11th at the Mirro Center on Parkview Plaza Drive.

There will be two sessions: one from 9 to 11am, the other from 2 to 6pm.

Attendees should register ahead of time at Parkview.com/CareerFair, but walk-ins are also welcome.