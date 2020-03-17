Parkview Health suspends all elective and non-urgent surgery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health has suspended all elective and non-urgent surgeries, effective March 17th until further notice. The decision was made to align with Governor Eric Holcomb’s directives in combating COVID-19.

Parkview will continue to perform medically necessary, urgent and emergent surgeries. These include surgeries that, if delayed, could negatively affect the patient’s health outcome. Examples include procedures that are associated with a critical diagnosis, such as cancer or heart disease, or surgeries that prevent underlying conditions from worsening to the point of emergent intervention.

Patients whose surgeries need to be postponed will be contacted. Patients who wish to electively cancel their procedures should first contact their provider to discuss potential health implications.

Parkview Health continues to take several precautions to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. All patients will be contacted the day before a medically necessary procedure to be screened for symptoms. Visitor restrictions will also be enforced, limiting each patient to one healthy adult visitor.

As a result of these changes, the Parkview Inverness Surgery Center is closed beginning today and Parkview Premier Surgery will be closed effective March 18.