Parkview Health steps up precautions against COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health has implemented new precautions against COVID-19 at all of its facilities.

All Parkview facilities are tightening visitor restrictions, and the Parkview Cancer Institute will add additional procedures to protect cancer patients arriving for or leaving from treatments and appointments. Due to the suspension of all elective and non-urgent surgeries, Parkview Ortho and Parkview Surgery One will close temporarily.

Hospital Visitor restrictions

Effective Thursday, March 19, all Parkview Health hospitals and emergency departments will implement a no visitor policy. Exceptions to this policy are limited to:

Family Birthing Centers: One authorized adult visitor for duration of patient’s stay

Neonatal ICU: Two authorized adult visitors for duration of patient’s stay

Pediatrics: Two authorized adult visitor for duration of patient’s stay

Emergency departments: One authorized parent/guardian per pediatric patient for duration of patient’s stay

Exceptions for end-of-life care will be authorized on an individual basis. Authorized visitors will continue to be identified with a wristband provided to them by hospital staff. Additional visitors will not be permitted in lobby areas.

To implement these restrictions and protect Parkview patients and co-workers, non-essential hospital entrances will be closed. Visitors should use the following entrances:

Parkview Behavioral Health Institute, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview LaGrange Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital: Main entrance Emergency entrance

Parkview Warsaw Emergency entrance



Parkview Hospital Randallia Main entrance Entrance 2 Entrance 4 Emergency entrance

Parkview Regional Medical Center campus: Entrance 1: Parkview Regional Medical Center Entrance 2B: Parkview Women’s & Children’s Hospital Entrance 10: Parkview Heart Institute Entrance 12: Parkview Cancer Institute



During evening hours, entrances will be restricted to hospital emergency departments and the Parkview Women’s & Children’s Hospital Entrance 2B.

Clinic visitor restrictions

At all FirstCare Walk-In Clinics, no visitors will be permitted except for the parent/guardian of a minor or a patient caregiver.

At all other Parkview Physicians Group clinic locations, visitors will be limited to one adult per patient. Additional visitors will not be permitted in lobby areas and are asked to wait outside or in their car.

Parkview Cancer Institute

Because many cancer patients have compromised immune systems and are at a higher risk for contracting viruses and infections, the Parkview Cancer Institute (PCI) is implementing new processes to limit patients’ risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Beginning March 19, patients arriving at PCI should drive up to Entrance 12 before parking. Under the canopy, patients and anyone accompanying them will be asked several health screening questions and will have their temperature checked. The outcome of this screening will allow staff to identify patients who may need further screening and evaluation before receiving treatment or participating in an office visit.

To protect patients and co-workers, visitors are limited to one adult per patient, and visitors who have a fever and/or any respiratory symptoms will not be permitted at PCI.

Patients will be contacted with additional information prior to appointments. If you have questions, please call PCI at 260-266-7100 or 833-724-8326.

Parkview Ortho Hospital and Parkview SurgeryONE

Due to the suspension of elective and non-urgent surgeries, Parkview Ortho Hospital and Parkview SurgeryONE will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, March 19.

Parkview Health previously announced the suspension of elective and non-urgent procedures for all other facilities. Patients whose surgeries need to be postponed will be contacted.

All other Parkview hospitals will continue to perform medically necessary, urgent and emergent surgeries. Urgent and emergent orthopedic surgeries in Allen County will be performed at Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Hospital Randallia. Patients who wish to electively cancel their procedures should first contact their provider to discuss potential health implications.