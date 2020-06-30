Parkview Health named one of the best in healthcare for the 2nd year in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health has been named one of the Nation’s Top 15 health systems for the second year in a row – recognizing Parkview as one of the top performing health systems in the United States according to IBM Watson.

Parkview ranks 3rd in the Nation overall for medium sized health sytems for excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience. Parkview also stands out with fewer complications, lower 30 day readmission rates and shorter stays as well as faster emergency care.

Parkview Huntington also made the list for the 7th time in 11 years and Parkview Noble made the list for the 3rd consecutive year