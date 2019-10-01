Parkview Health announces merge with DeKalb Health

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – DeKalb Health has announced today that they will officially merge with Parkview Health.

DeKalb Health will now be called Parkview DeKalb Hospital. The announcement comes after a due-diligence period that started in March. The boards of both organizations approved the merger in late August with an October 1 start date.

The organization says the transition will be gradual. Over the next several months, the public can expect to see changes in their signage.

Many area physicians will also be making a transition to Parkview Physicians Group. Patients of those physicians will be notified once those changes are finalized.

The hospital will still have a local board of directors and its own foundation. The funds that are donated to the new Parkview DeKalb Foundation will be used to support health and wellness needs in the local community.

DeKalb Health is the sixth community hospital to make the merger with Parkview Health.

The new Parkview DeKalb Hospital is licensed by the State of Indiana as a non-profit acute care facility and has 56 beds.

“We’re proud to welcome DeKalb to Parkview Health,” said Mike Packnett, president and CEO, Parkview Health. “Our organizations share a commitment to delivering excellent, community-centric care, and this partnership will strengthen the foundation of health and well-being for Auburn and the surrounding communities. We’re excited to be a part of DeKalb County not only as a health care provider, but also as a community partner.”

“We look forward to the future as part of Parkview Health,” said Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “Together, we will honor the history of DeKalb Health and continue to build on its success. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide high-quality care in DeKalb County for many years to come.”