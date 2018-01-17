Parkview Field retains title as Top Minor League Baseball Ballpark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Field, the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, has been ranked as the No. 1 ballpark experience in Minor League Baseball by Stadium Journey for a fourth consecutive year.

With the recognition, Parkview Field is featured on the cover of Stadium Journey’s January 2018 issue.

“This is really amazing,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “This is an honor that Parkview Field celebrates with, and because of, all our supporters and partners throughout the region. Given the great lengths Stadium Journey goes to in covering the industry, this ranking means a lot to us.”

Parkview Field is also the only Midwest League venue in Stadium Journey’s top 10 for Minor League Baseball.

Click here to see Stadium Journey’s complete rankings.

This recognition comes on the heels of the TinCaps winning “Field of the Year” (Sports Turf Managers Association) for all of professional baseball in 2017. The TinCaps won Minor League Baseball’s most prestigious honor, the John H. Johnson President’s Award, for overall organizational excellence in 2016.

In addition to hosting 70-plus TinCaps games every year, Parkview Field also annually hosts 600-plus non-TinCaps events.