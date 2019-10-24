Parkview Field rated top Minor League Baseball experience once again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s Parkview Field is once again the best Class A ballpark in Minor League Baseball.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced the honor from Stadium Journey Wednesday afternoon.

The pro sports website, which focuses exclusively on the experience of attending each and every venue used by major sports in North America, said Parkview Field features “great food, great seating options, a great neighborhood, great entertainment, and great customer service” on a nightly basis.

Parkview Field has received the #1 ranking out of all 160 Minor League Baseball stadiums seven out of the past nine years.