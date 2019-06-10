Parkview Field rated “best Single-A ballpark”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the third time in the past four years, and the second year in a row, Parkview Field has been named the best Single-A Ballpark in the United States.

The home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps was chosen by a fan vote hosted by Ballpark Digest, beating out SRP Park, which is the home of the Augusta Greenjackets in South Carolina.

WE DID IT 🏆 Thank you to everyone who voted! @ParkviewField has been named the @ballparkdigest Best Single-A Ballpark! 🍎⚾️ pic.twitter.com/pIXRuMiYCV — Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) June 10, 2019

The downtown Fort Wayne ballpark has received a slew of awards since opening in 2009, including “#1 ballpark experience” from Stadium Journey in 2018, “Field of the Year” from the Sports Turf Managers Association in 2017, and Minor League Baseball’s most prestigious honor, the John H. Johnson President’s Award, for overall organizational excellence in 2016.