Parkview Field celebrates one millionth special events guest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Field celebrated the one millionth guest to attend a special event at the ballpark during Monday’s Rotary Club of Fort Wayne’s weekly luncheon meeting.

That meeting was held in the ballpark’s suite level lounge.

The number includes guests who didn’t attended events not including TinCaps games at the ballpark since it opened in 2009.

The milestone number came during Junior Achievement’s Wine and Beer Festival on Friday, July 28th.

Holly Rainey, special events manager at Parkview Field, says they host 750 special events at the ballpark each year in addition to 70 TinCaps home games. This includes Fort4Fitness, K105 Country Fest, 98.9 The Bear Birthday Bash, weddings, and business meetings.

Parkview Field also donated $1,000 to Riverfront Development during Monday’s presentation.