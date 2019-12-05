Parkview eyes location for surgical center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health is looking at bringing an outpatient surgery center to southwest Fort Wayne.

According to the Journal Gazette, Parkview officials are planning for a four-story medical building at the site of the former Bandido’s restaurant on Glencarin Blvd., along Illinois Road.

The 6.24-acre property could end up hosting a 130,000-square-foot facility, but it would have to receive several zoning standard exceptions first.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission will look at the project in January.