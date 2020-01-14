Parkview expanding services at Inverness Medical Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based healthcare system is expanding its offerings on the city’s southwest side.

Parkview Health has started work to expand Parkview Inverness Medical Park on Carnegie Blvd., according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The medical park currently offers imaging, lab, cardiology, and a few other specialty services, but once construction wraps up, it’ll also have a walk-in clinic, primary care offices, a pharmacy, outpatient surgery, and more.

The two new buildings going up – 19,000 square feet for primary care and a walk-in clinic, and 112,000 square feet for an outpatient center and parking garage – should be finished next year.