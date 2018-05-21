Parkview announces regional medical center expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health announced plans Monday to expand the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus.

They will build a 6-story, 168,000-square foot tower on to the hospital, adding 72 inpatient beds. About 63,000 square feet of that space will allow for future expansion of the tower.

“The number of people who choose Parkview for their care continues to rise. We have deployed many initiatives to best meet these growing needs, including investments that have allowed for increased capacity at PRMC and Parkview Hospital Randallia. However, we find our Allen County inpatient bed capacity is insufficient to meet this growing demand,” said Mike Packnett, president and CEO of Parkview Health.

Parkview says the new tower is part of several initiatives to meet growing patient demand.