Parents object to transgender student’s use of girls’ restroom

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): Parents are upset over a bathroom policy at an area elementary school.

A first-grader who was born as a boy but identifies as a girl is being allowed to use the girl’s restroom at Manchester Elementary School, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC. That’s not sitting well with some:

“I was really upset, because no one was told in the community,” says Nate Gephart, who says he and his wife have pulled their two youngest daughters out of the school and are now home-schooling them.

“I know there are people out there that are going to say we are haters. I love my kids, therefore I want to protect my kids. I love the children in this community, therefore I want to protect the kids in this community.”

Dozens showed up at this week’s school board meeting to protest the rule, which school officials say is dictated by federal law.