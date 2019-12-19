Parents, LGBTQ allies clash over school bathroom policy

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): A battle over bathroom policies continues in North Manchester.

Some parents have been speaking out against Manchester Elementary School allowing a first-grader – who was born a boy but identifies as a girl – to use the girl’s restroom. Nate Gephart tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he pulled his kids from the school as a result:

“As parents, naturally, we have a problem with this. Biological boys need to use the biological boys’ bathroom and biological girls need to use the biological girls’ restroom.”

A meeting last night had perspectives from both sides, including Jewel Flitcraft, a teacher who supports the policy:

“…the journey that they go through and the struggle of determining who they are is the same struggle I went through with my sexuality,” Flitcraft said.

The school board says it’s out of their hands, as they’re following federal law under Title IX.