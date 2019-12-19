Parents, LGBTQ allies clash over school bathroom policy

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): A battle over bathroom policies continues in North Manchester.
Some parents have been speaking out against Manchester Elementary School allowing a first-grader – who was born a boy but identifies as a girl – to use the girl’s restroom. Nate Gephart tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he pulled his kids from the school as a result:
“As parents, naturally, we have a problem with this. Biological boys need to use the biological boys’ bathroom and biological girls need to use the biological girls’ restroom.”
A meeting last night had perspectives from both sides, including Jewel Flitcraft, a teacher who supports the policy:
“…the journey that they go through and the struggle of determining who they are is the same struggle I went through with my sexuality,” Flitcraft said.
The school board says it’s out of their hands, as they’re following federal law under Title IX.
Title IX: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program”.
Show me where SEX = IDENTITY
Hey Manchester School Board, It’s unfortunate that you are the Governing Body over an education system. I feel sorry for your community. You must be Democrats where your decision, does not represent the words written in the LAW.
Good for you Nate, I wouldn’t want my kids sit in a school Governed by people like that either. That’s not learning, that’s indoctrination.