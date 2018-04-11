Parents criticize sudden reassignment of DeKalb teacher

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The DeKalb Central School District has made what’s called a “surprise move” involving the future of the district’s show choir and theatre programs.

Longtime show choir director Shelley Johnson is out, as she’s being reassigned to teaching elementary students, while the district cites a lack of “institutional control” and says it’s pursuing a “new direction” for the programs for the next school year, including appointing a new director.

The move comes a month after the show choirs performed at a national competition in Orlando, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Some parents and students are speaking out against the move on social media, saying they’re “heartbroken” and “crushed” by the move.