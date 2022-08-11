Paramedic Shortage Continuing To Be An Issue In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A shortage of paramedics continues to plague Northeast Indiana. Three River’s Ambulance Authority continues to grapple with a paramedic shortage in Fort Wayne. The authority tells our partners in news at ABC21 that they are working towards some solutions in the future hoping to bring relief to their paramedics. TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz reported the latest numbers at their board meeting Tuesday night.

He says they are still short on paramedics and EMTs. The report says they are currently at 65 full time employees and need about 15 to be at their desired staffing amount of 80. As TRAA just recently walked away from their contractor, they’ll have to work to improve emergency response times because they’re still below the compliance time of 8 minutes and 23 seconds. They’ve met that compliance about 70 percent of the time.