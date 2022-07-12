Panel Chooses Three Nominees For Indiana Appeals Court Vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals that Gov. Eric Holcomb will choose from, the panel said Monday.

The commission nominated Morgan Superior Court Judge Peter Foley, Owen Circuit Judge Kelsey Hanlon and criminal defense attorney Stacy Uliana of Bargersville for the First District vacancy.

The vacancy is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Edward W. Najam Jr.

The First District hears cases from southern Indiana.

On behalf of the commission, Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush will submit a report to Holcomb in the coming days. After receiving the list of nominees, Holcomb has 60 days to make his selection.

The commission on Monday conducted interviews with nine applicants. After deliberating in executive session, the commission publicly voted to send the three nominees to Holcomb, it said.

The commission considered applicants’ legal education, writings, reputation in the practice of law, and other pertinent information, it said.

According to the Indiana Constitution and state statute, the seven-member Judicial Nominating Commission must recruit and select candidates to fill vacancies on Indiana appellate courts. Details on the Commission, including membership, are online.