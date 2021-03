COLUMBUS, OH: (WOWO): According to a Study at the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, lockdowns and working from home dramatically decreased traffic crashes on Ohio highways.

In a published report, researchers found that there were 55 percent fewer crashes overall, 47 percent fewer injury crashes and 34 percent fewer severe or fatal crashes. Researchers also found that once things began returning to normal, the numbers shot back up