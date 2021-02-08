Pandemic Causes Worst Economic Year Within U.S. Since 1946

The US economy saw its worst contraction in growth since 1946 as the Covid-19 pandemic forced businesses to close or modify operations. The United States saw its sharpest contraction in growth since 1946 as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy last year, but while the country may be set for a recovery, it hasn’t arrived yet. The world’s largest economy shrunk by 3.5 percent in 2020, the Commerce Department reported, after Covid-19 rearranged daily life and forced many businesses to shut down or change their operations while laying off workers in droves. Those mass layoffs, which began in March as the pandemic intensified, continue to take a toll, with the Labor Department reporting nearly 1.3 million new claims for unemployment benefits filed.

CPA and Money Manager Bill Dendy joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the issues that lie ahead.

