Packard 2030 Neighborhood Plan adopted

Fort Wayne, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne News Release) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup and the Packard Area Planning Alliance celebrate the adoption of the Packard 2030 Neighborhood Plan, which outlines recommendations and strategies for future development in the community.

The plan addresses topics expressed by residents through community engagement, including economic development, housing, historic preservation, infrastructure, parks and recreation, public safety, zoning and land use, and neighborhood development. At the heart of Packard 2030 was a robust stakeholder and engagement process, where nearly 1,500 interactions with residents, businesses, and stakeholders helped shape goals, strategies, and action steps to enhance the quality of life for neighborhoods in the Packard Area Planning Alliance.

“Packard 2030 is a testament to the work of these neighborhoods and their leaders. Even though COVID-19 disrupted in-person meetings and engagement opportunities, residents and businesses stepped up to the plate, looking out for one another and working together to craft a vision for their neighborhoods,” said Mayor Tom Henry.

“Maintaining and developing strong neighborhoods is essential,” said Nancy Townsend, Director of Community Development. “This plan recognizes the value of giving leadership opportunities to residents by allowing them to identify areas for improvements that align with the community’s values and future vision.”

Initial projects for 2023 include pedestrian safety improvements at several locations, sidewalk repair and new street lighting to improve neighborhood safety, wayfinding signage on specific corridors, and streetscape improvements at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Taylor Street, also known as Irishtown. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division will work with other City divisions and the Packard Area Planning Alliance to continue implementing the plan in the years to come.

For more information visit www.packardplan.org.