OWI crash causes explosion in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – A vehicle crashed into a trailer Sunday afternoon causing a gas leak that later exploded.

It started around 4:28 pm. when the Angola Police Department and Angola Fire Department responded to the 600 block of N. Wayne Street for a property damage crash.

According to police, the driver of a 2002 Toyota Camry turned too sharply into a driveway and struck a trailer and the gas meter to that trailer.

A gas leak was detected so officers called NIPSCO to secure the gas line. At around 4:35 p.m. an explosion occurred.

An Angola police officer was injured by flying debris and was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was later released.

The driver of the Camry, 66-year-old Jose Salud Gonzalez, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated.

Both the trailer and vehicle were a total loss.