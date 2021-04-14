Override of gubernatorial powers bill veto likely

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The fight over the Indiana Governor’s authority in emergency situations is not over yet.

When Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed a bill that would have curtailed some of his emergency powers late last week, it was obvious a showdown with his fellow Republicans in the Indiana House and Senate was coming soon.

Conservatives have long opposed some of Holcomb’s pandemic-related orders and restrictions, and House Majority Leader Matt Lehman tells WOWO News they’ll most likely override his veto of a bill that gives lawmakers more authority to intervene during emergency declarations:

“If you look at the vote results in the House and the Senate, and in Indiana, it’s a simple majority to override a veto, so I think we’re on a clear path,” Lehman says. “As much as we knew the Governor was going to veto the bill, we’ve been very clear that we’re going to override that.”

Lehman says that override votes in the House and Senate could come this week.

Holcomb said the bill, which allows lawmakers to call themselves into a special emergency session, “usurps a power given exclusively to the governor” and is unconstitutional.