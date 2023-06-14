Overpass could be coming to Airport Expressway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An overpass to take traffic over railroad tracks on Airport Expressway is expected in the next three to five years.

The Journal Gazette reports that the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has approved an engineering contract with Indianapolis-based Beam, Longest & Neff. Engineering is expected to cost $1.1 million, with the overall cost of the project about $16 million, but federal funding is expected to pay for up to 80% of that cost.

The overpass, which would be located east of Airport Drive, would need Norfolk Southern’s approval. City Engineer Patrick Zaharako says he expects no problems getting that approval.