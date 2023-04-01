Overnight storms leave behind damage, power outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Storms rolled through the area Friday night and into Saturday morning, leaving behind power outages and reports of damage.

The 9:00 a.m. update from Indiana Michigan Power shows nearly 4,500 people in the Fort Wayne area without power, with additional numbers in the Avilla and Decatur areas.

I&M says that power restoration may be hindered today due to continued risk of high wind. Bucket truck lifts cannot operate in winds greater than 35 mph. They expect gusts up to 55 mph possible.

The company also lists wind speeds of 68 mph last night at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report significant damage in the northeast parts of Allen County. While they say no tornado activity was confirmed by the National Weather Service as of shortly before 2 a.m., winds left behind many reports of damage.

A stretch of S.R. 37 was closed due to damage, buildings were damaged and trees blown over near Harlan and Woodburn, and power poles and lines were also reported down along Stellhorn Road.