Overnight shooting in Steuben County, one man in serious condition

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is in serious condition after a shooting in Steuben County Monday.

Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies received a 911 call around 2:45 a.m. about a person who was shot at a home on E 300 N Fremont.

Once at the scene, police discovered a Fremont man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

After an investigation, 34-year-old Heather Michelle Garr was taken into custody at her home on Ivy Wood Court in Angola. She is being held without bond at the Steuben County Jail facing charges of attempted murder.

Garr is expected to have a preliminary court appearance Tuesday, Oct. 10. The case remains under investigation.