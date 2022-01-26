Overnight Shooting Leaves Two Seriously Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 10 P.M. Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call in the 2500 block of South Calhoun Street after reports of gunshots being fired in the area. When police arrived they located an abandoned vehicle in a nearby alley with one of its doors standing open.

Dispatch later received a call from the staff at Lutheran Hospital Downtown where they reported two shooting victims had just arrived at their emergency room. The staff indicated both victims would be transported to another hospital for medical treatment as at least one of the victims is suffering from life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.